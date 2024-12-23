What the papers say – December 23
A range of stories are featured across the front pages.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
The economy is among the topics covered by the nation’s Monday papers.
The Times reports a Labour cabinet minister has called the state of Britain’s economy “disappointing”, as the Daily Mail and Daily Express lead with business chiefs warning the UK is heading towards a recession.
Meanwhile, The Telegraph says Britain’s new ambassador to the US, Lord Mandelson, is willing to work with Nigel Farage in an effort to win over the Trump administration.
More than £100 million was spent last year on failed efforts to block support for children and young people with special education needs, according to The Guardian.
The Daily Mirror reports a three-year-old British boy is hoping for a life-saving double organ transplant for Christmas.
The Sun leads with heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury assuring fans it is “not over” following his defeat to Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia.
And the Daily Star says a new poll has revealed cleanliness will take a back seat for millions of Britons over the festive period.