MP calls for devolved assembly in Cornwall to recognise its ‘unique’ culture

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Cornwall should have its own assembly to recognise its “unique culture” and the Cornish language, a Liberal Democrat MP told the Commons.

Ben Maguire, who represent North Cornwall, argued that devolution is essential to unleashing the region’s economic potential.

This comes after Labour MP Perran Moon made similar calls in his maiden speech in September, as he argued that Cornwall should have a devolution arrangement like its “Celtic cousins in Wales”.

Will the Prime Minister meet with all six Cornish MPs to discuss devolution for Cornwall, with a Cornish assembly which recognises our unique culture, language and national minority status? Liberal Democrat Ben Maguire

In their election manifesto, Labour committed to transferring more power away from Westminster with “landmark devolution legislation to take back control”.

During Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Maguire said: “North Cornwall is an amazing place to live and work, but a top-down approach from Westminster has failed us.

“Public services are chronically underfunded, young people forced to move away to pursue careers elsewhere, and affordable housing is a promise that it simply never kept.

“Will the Prime Minister meet with all six Cornish MPs to discuss devolution for Cornwall, with a Cornish assembly which recognises our unique culture, language and national minority status?

“So we can finally unleash Cornwall’s economic potential.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer replied: “I do believe in transferring power out of Westminster and into the hands of leaders who know their communities best, those with skin in the game know what’s best for their communities.

“We are already making steps in the South West by signing the devolution agreement for Devon and Torbay, I actually encourage local authorities to work with their neighbours to pursue deeper and wider devolution for their area.

“And I’ll make sure he has the meeting that he’s asking for.”

Last month Mr Moon, MP for Camborne and Redruth, used his maiden speech to “throw open the cage door and unleash the Cornish Celtic Tiger”.

In his first speech in Parliament, he said: “My hope and my focus in coming weeks and months will be on persuading Government that the most appropriate devolution arrangement for Cornwall is an assembly similar to that of our Celtic cousins in Wales.

“So, in terms of economic development, culture and governance, the time has come to throw open the cage door and unleash the Cornish Celtic Tiger.”

Since its establishment in 1997, the Welsh Parliament has progressively gained more law-making powers and now has jurisdiction over a number of areas including health, education, transport, agriculture, and some taxes.