Commons leader outlines ‘packed legislative agenda’ for Parliament’s return

MPs can expect a “packed legislative agenda” on their return to Parliament, Commons leader Lucy Powell said, including Bills on renters’ reform and water regulation.

In the coming weeks, the Government is also expected to focus on improving workers’ rights, tightening the rules on MPs’ second jobs, and tackling the root causes of the energy crisis.

Two “historic” bills are expected to be laid before Parliament in the first week, one focused on bringing rail operators into public ownership, and another which will establish a fiscal lock to deliver economic stability.

Ahead of Parliament’s return, Ms Powell said: “This new Labour Government is full of energy, full of ideas and full of drive to deliver our mandate for change. That’s why we’ve announced a packed legislative agenda focused on the people’s priorities.

“After 14 years of the Conservatives, we’ve had to act quickly and act drastically to stop the rot at the heart of our country’s finances, our public services and our politics.

“Now as we return from the shortest summer recess in history, Labour is ready to roll up our sleeves and pass the laws we urgently need to fix the foundations as we build a better Britain.”

On September 5, the Great British Energy Bill will also receive a second reading following summer recess. It aims to ensure long-term energy security, alongside the establishment of the UK’s state-owned energy company.

The Modernisation Committee, which is aiming to drive up standards, address the culture of politics, and improve working practices in the House of Commons, is expected to be up and running in the autumn.

Over in the House of Lords, The Crown Estate Bill, which sets out greater powers for the Government to borrow and invest, will have a second reading.

The Government hopes this Bill will support the partnership between Great British Energy and the monarchy’s property firm to accelerate deployment of offshore wind, new technologies and support UK supply chains.

The Crown Estate owns the vast majority of Britain’s seabed, stretching up to 12 nautical miles from the mainland, and leases parts of it to wind farm operators.

Later in October, the Budget will be presented to MPs, which Sir Keir Starmer has previously warned will be “painful”.

The Government has said that “difficult choices” will have to be made as it forms the Budget, including restrictions on who receives winter fuel payments.