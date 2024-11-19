Wheelchair users should have right to sue airports for poor care, says MP

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Wheelchair users should be able to sue airports and airlines which fail to accommodate them, according to an MP who has chosen not to fly “for many years”.

Daniel Francis, whose daughter has cerebral palsy, said the prospect of damaged equipment on or after a holiday is “too upsetting to consider”.

The Labour MP for Bexleyheath and Crayford laid the Aviation (Accessibility) Bill in the House of Commons on Tuesday, as he called for tighter regulations which airlines and airports must follow to support mobility or visually impaired passengers.

Paralympic wheelchair racing champion Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson, who is in charge of a Department for Transport aviation accessibility expert group, has vowed to work with Mr Francis to develop new policy.

For those that are able to get on a plane in the first place, they are often left with the worry of their wheelchair being damaged in transit or from a lack of knowledge by airport staff Daniel Francis, MP

“My family has taken the decision for many years that flying would simply be too much hassle, and the distress of a damaged or lost wheelchair at the end of a flight is too upsetting to consider,” Mr Francis told the Commons, around a decade after the last flight he took with his family – to Spain in 2014.

He had earlier said: “All to often, we all hear stories and see videos of wheelchair users being forced to crawl through or off an airplane due to a lack of equipment, knowledge or space on board.”

On wheelchair damage, Mr Francis said: “For those that are able to get on a plane in the first place, they are often left with the worry of their wheelchair being damaged in transit or from a lack of knowledge by airport staff.

“It’s therefore paramount that a single set of rules and regulations are applied to all airlines to promote better knowledge among airline and airport staff to minimise the risk of damages to wheelchair and mobility scooters.”

Mr Francis called for a “clearer, standardised protocols that can be replied upon by all” and a “suitable compensation and penalty charge scheme” with financial penalties for airlines which fall short of agreed standards.

He also warned that while airports are responsible for providing victims of wheelchair damage with a replacement, it does not currently have to be on a like-for-like basis.

On access, Mr Francis said “we all hear stories and see videos of wheelchair users being forced to crawl through or off an airplane due to a lack of equipment, knowledge and space on board”.

He continued: “The issues of accessibility can occur at check-in desks and security, along with a lack of clear signage and inefficient procedures. Once passengers have boarded the plane, the issues begin to manifest ten-fold for disabled passengers.

“The current design of many aircraft does not meet the needs of many passengers. There is often inadequate space for wheelchair users to navigate the cabin and the facilities available on board such as accessible bathrooms are limited or non-existent on many flights.

“However, while airlines may offer assistance to board and disembark, the quality and availability of this assistance can vary drastically from one airline to another and there is little if any regulation.

“Making airports legally liable for the bad treatment and discriminatory practices against disabled passengers would give consumers the ability to sue airlines for disability discrimination.

“Many air carriers do not provide the space or the safety requirements for a passenger to fly in their own wheelchair, and to facilitate this, wheelchair blocks should be included to facilitate wheelchair users being able to safely remain in their chairs throughout the duration of their flight.”

MPs are due to consider the Bill in greater detail at its second reading on July 4 2025.

Baroness Grey-Thompson, chair of the Aviation Accessibility Task and Finish Group, told the PA news agency she was “looking forward” to “working with (Mr Francis) and colleagues going forward to improve accessibility for disabled people”.