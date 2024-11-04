Inverclyde Council leader McCabe charged over ‘domestic assault’
Stephen McCabe is expected to appear in court at a later date.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
The leader of Inverclyde Council has been charged in relation to alleged domestic assault and breach of the peace.
Stephen McCabe has been released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.
The Labour councillor represents the Inverclyde East ward which covers Port Glasgow, Kilmacolm and Quarrier’s Village.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 60-year-old man has been arrested and charged in relation to a domestic assault and a breach of the peace.
“He has been released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.
“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”
It is understood that Mr McCabe has been administratively suspended from Labour pending the outcome of any investigation.
A Labour Party spokesperson said: “The Labour Party takes all complaints seriously.
“They are fully investigated in line with our rules and procedures, and any appropriate action is taken.”