Four in hospital after roof of double-decker bus ripped off in bridge collision

Four people have been taken to hospital after the roof of a double-decker bus was torn off when it hit a railway bridge.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Culzean Crescent in Kilmarnock, East Ayrshire, shortly before 2pm on Thursday, with police and ambulance crews in attendance.

Photos from the scene show the top deck of the Stagecoach bus exposed with the roof lying on the road nearby.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 1.55pm to attend an incident on Culzean Crescent, Kilmarnock.

“One ambulance and three special operations response teams were dispatched to the scene and four patients were transported to University Hospital Crosshouse.”

A Police Scotland statement said: “Officers are in attendance on Culzean Crescent in Kilmarnock following a crash involving a double-decker bus.

“The road is closed in both directions. Please avoid the area to allow emergency services access.”

Investigations are ongoing and we are working closely with Police Scotland Stagecoach

ScotRail said no train services are currently impacted.

Network Rail said specialist engineers inspected the structure following the incident.

A spokesman said: “The bridge has not sustained any structural damage as a result of the collision.”

A Stagecoach West Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm there has been an incident involving one of our buses in Kilmarnock.

“The 6 service, which runs from Kilmarnock Bus Station to New Farm Loch, struck a low bridge.

“Investigations are ongoing and we are working closely with Police Scotland.”

It comes after a double-decker First Bus hit a railway bridge in Glasgow on Saturday evening, with several people injured.

A 60-year-old man was taken to the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in a critical condition at the weekend.

One woman, 52, and five men, aged 30, 32, 41 and two aged 33, were taken by ambulance to the same hospital for treatment to minor injuries and were later discharged.