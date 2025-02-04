Sitcom stars lead tributes to ‘wonderful’ Man About The House actor Brian Murphy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

George And Mildred and Man About The House star Brian Murphy has been remembered as a “wonderful” actor by his fellow classic sitcom stars Jeffrey Holland and Vicki Michelle.

Murphy died aged 92 at his home in Kent on Sunday morning with his wife, Hi-de-Hi! actress Linda Regan, by his side, his agent said.

He also starred as Nora Batty’s (Kathy Staff) neighbour Alvin Smedley in Last Of The Summer Wine, and appeared in a host of other TV shows, including comedy series The Catherine Tate Show, Benidorm and This Is Jinsy.

Regan, who married Murphy in 1990 after they starred opposite each other in a play as husband and wife, said: “I was lucky to have in my lifetime found my soulmate Brian, who I will love forever.”

Murphy had not retired, and was filming for a comedy before Christmas and had been due to start production on a road movie in June in which he would star alongside Regan as a husband and wife duo.

Hi-de-Hi! actor Holland wrote on X that he and his wife, On The Up actress Judy Buxton, are “very sorry to hear of the passing of dear” Murphy.

He added that he was a “wonderful actor”, and he had “fond memories of appearing with him in Ray Cooney’s (comedy play) Run For Your Wife in London’s West End and Vancouver”.

“Our thoughts are with Linda at this sad time,” Holland added.

“Sleep well old friend.”

‘Allo ‘Allo! star and soap actress Michelle wrote: “So so sad to hear of the passing of Brian Murphy. Great actor and gorgeous friend, always fun.

“My heart goes out to Linda and family. Such a wonderful couple. Lovely memory at my Lady Ratlings lunch in May. RIP Brian. Sending lots of love.”

Murphy came to the public’s attention with ITV’s Man About The House, a popular sitcom that began airing in 1973, and spawned a US version called Three’s Company.

It saw Murphy play landlord George Roper, opposite the late Yootha Joyce as his wife Mildred Roper, who wants to climb up the social ladder and drives him crazy.

The show, which ended in 1976 was considered controversial for the time because it featured two single women living with a man, and led to a spin-off with Murphy and Joyce starring in George And Mildred, which ran for five series until 1979.

In the 1960s Murphy appeared in Z-Cars, a TV police drama also featuring Judy Matheson, who said in her tribute to him on X: “Heartbroken about the death of my dear friend of over 50 years, Brian Murphy.

“One of the finest actors I have known, and one of the kindest.”

Born on September 25 1932 on the Isle of Wight, he trained at The Royal Academy Of Dramatic Art after completing National Service with the RAF.

He started his career in the 1950s as a member of the Theatre Workshop, founded by Joan Littlewood, and appeared in both the stage and 1962 film version of Littlewood’s comedy Sparrows Can’t Sing, the latter starring Barbara Windsor and James Booth.

He also performed in First World War musical satire Oh! What A Lovely War.

Murphy was a jobbing actor before appearing in TV shows including The Avengers and Z-Cars, and ITV sitcom The Incredible Mr Tanner in 1981 and BBC’s L For Lester in 1982.

In 1993, he starred in the first major stage version of The Invisible Man, based on the science fiction classic by HG Wells.

In the noughties, he portrayed Maurice in The Booze Cruise alongside Martin Clunes and Neil Pearson, and from 2011 he appeared in The Cafe.

In later years, he voiced the character Mr Lovelybuns for the animated series Claude, based on Alex T Smith’s best-selling books.

Murphy’s agent Thomas Bowington told the PA news agency the actor was told he had cancer in his spine and shoulders after “a sudden attack” that saw the actor develop a pain in his back around three weeks ago.

His agent remembered him as a “sprinkler of joy on stage, screen and in life” and as a person who was “joyful, warm, kind and caring to everyone”.

Murphy had shot scenes for a comedy series in November last year and was due to start filming for a feature film, with a working title of The Last Goodbye, directed by Jason Figgis, about “life late in life”, his agent said.

Mr Bowington said Regan still plans to star in the film but they will “need to take a breath first” before casting her co-star because he said “Brian is not easily replaced”.

Murphy is survived by his wife and two sons.