Duncan Norvelle hailed as ‘legend’ of variety comedy after his death aged 66

Comedian Duncan Norvelle has been hailed as one of the last “legends of true variety comedy” following his death aged 66.

The entertainer, known for his catchphrase “Chase me”, died in hospital surrounded by his loved ones on Thursday after suffering from a chest infection and sepsis.

His partner Lynn Trevallion said she never realised “how much” she loved him until his death and recalled how he wanted to get back on stage after his stroke in 2012 to prove he could “make them laugh” still.

“I just wanted another day with him, but I didn’t want him back to suffer, he wasn’t suffering, but I didn’t want him just to linger,” she told the PA news agency.

“I loved him so much, I never realised how much I loved him really, you don’t, do you until you lose someone?”

The comic, from Walton on the Wolds, was admitted to Pilgrim Hospital in Boston two weeks ago.

He previously suffered a stroke in 2012 which paralysed his left side and meant he was unable to move his arm, but he could walk when supported with a stick.

Ms Trevallion recalled that one of his first comeback shows after his stroke was in memory of murdered soldier Lee Rigby, and his final time on stage raised money for stroke and prostate cancer charities.

“He got back on stage after his stroke and just proved to everyone that he could still get a standing ovation every single time he did a show,” she said.

“And he did loads and loads of shows after his stroke because they said (he) quite possibly would never walk or talk properly, and he could talk perfectly.”

Reflecting on his comedic style, Ms Trevallion said: “His type of comedy doesn’t happen anymore, he’s probably last of the legends of true variety comedy, so many have passed now.

“He was a gentle comedian, never swore on stage, he was a clean act. Sir Ken Dodd loved Duncan, because he said he was like him, ‘a good, clean act’, and he invited Duncan on his 80th birthday to be the entertainment for him.”

She added he “never made fun of” the audience and “he only ever took the mickey out of himself”.

Ms Trevallion also described Norvelle, who worked with the late comics Tommy Cooper and Frank Carson, as a “private person” who enjoyed gardening, cricket, golf and snooker.

A note on his Facebook page posted on Thursday, which was signed off by Ms Trevallion and his children Yasmin, Jack and Sophie, announced he had died “peacefully” that morning.

“Rest in peace our comedy legend, so deeply loved and will be so very missed”, it added.

In a tribute, his management said: “All I can say is Duncan was a comedy genius and British icon ahead of his time who loved showbusiness.

“We managed Duncan and re-released his album Music From My Life, but more than anything he became a good friend and will be truly missed in the entertainment world.”

The comedian hosted the pilot episode for a dating show, which later became Blind Date presented by Cilla Black.

During his career, he performed stand-up sets at prestigious venues including the London Palladium and appeared on shows such as Wogan, The Bob Monkhouse Show and The Keith Harris Show.

In 2011, he appeared in a festive special of Come Dine With Me alongside fellow comedians Sean Hughes, Gina Yashere and Paul Tonkinson.

Fellow comic Roy “Chubby” Brown was among those to pay tribute, hailing Norvelle as a “great entertainer”.

He wrote on Facebook: “Duncan was a dear friend, a great entertainer, a character who was a major star on TV and live shows in theatres.

“Duncan you will be greatly missed.”

Comedian Jimmy Cricket praised him as “one of the best standup comedians and comedy entertainers” as he paid tribute.

“Duncan was a charismatic performer who thrilled audiences up and down the country with his style of humour and hilarious impressions, he was also a man of indomitable spirit! RIP old friend,” he said.

Comedian Jim Davidson sent his “heartfelt condolences” to Norvelle’s family, adding: “Rest in peace Duncan. You were, and always will be, a proper comedian.”

TV presenter Lizzie Cundy also said she was “very sad” to hear about his death, recalling that his trademark saying “chase me, chase me” used to make her “laugh so much”.