Comedian Duncan Norvelle dies aged 66

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Comedian Duncan Norvelle, known for his catchphrase “Chase me”, has died aged 66.

The entertainer, who rose to fame in the 1980s through his television appearances, died in hospital surrounded by his loved ones on Thursday after suffering from a chest infection and sepsis.

His partner Lynn Trevallion remembered him as “a gentle comedian” and one of the last variety comics.

Rest in peace our comedy legend, so deeply loved and will be so very missed Duncan Norvelle's partner Lynn and children

She told the PA news agency: “His type of comedy doesn’t happen anymore, he’s probably the last of the legends of true variety comedy, so many have passed now.

“He was a gentle comedian, never swore on stage, he was a clean act. Sir Ken Dodd loved Duncan, because he said he was like him, ‘a good, clean act’, and he invited Duncan on his 80th birthday to be the entertainment for him.”

She added he “never made fun of” the audience and “he only ever took the mickey out of himself”.

“It’s with great sadness myself and Duncan’s children have to announce the passing of Duncan Norvelle this morning at 8.15am”, said a note on his Facebook page posted on Thursday, which was signed off by his partner Lynn and his children Yasmin, Jack and Sophie.

“Duncan passed peacefully with myself and daughter Yasmin. Rest in peace our comedy legend, so deeply loved and will be so very missed.”

In a tribute, his management said: “All I can say is Duncan was a comedy genius and British icon ahead of his time who loved showbusiness.

“We managed Duncan and re-released his album Music From My Life, but more than anything he became a good friend and will be truly missed in the entertainment world.”

The comic, from Walton on the Wolds, was admitted to Pilgrim Hospital in Boston two weeks ago.

He previously suffered a stroke in 2012 which paralysed his left side and meant he was unable to move his arm, but he could walk when supported with a stick.

The comedian hosted the pilot episode for a dating show, which later became Blind Date presented by Cilla Black.

During his career, he performed stand-up sets at prestigious venues including the London Palladium and appeared on shows such as The Bob Monkhouse Show.

In 2011, he appeared in a festive special of Come Dine With Me alongside fellow comedians Sean Hughes, Gina Yashere and Paul Tonkinson.

Fellow comic Roy “Chubby” Brown was among those to pay tribute, hailing Norvelle as a “great entertainer”.

He wrote on Facebook: “Duncan was a dear friend, a great entertainer, a character who was a major star on TV and live shows in theatres.

“Duncan you will be greatly missed.”

Comedian Jim Davidson sent his “heartfelt condolences” to Norvelle’s family, adding: “Rest in peace Duncan. You were, and always will be, a proper comedian.”

TV presenter Lizzie Cundy also said she was “very sad” to hear about his death, recalling that his trade mark saying “chase me chase me” used to make her “laugh so much”.