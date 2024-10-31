Voting ends for Tory members choosing next party leader

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Kemi Badenoch and Robert Jenrick’s race to replace Rishi Sunak as Conservative leader is nearing its end, with the member ballot closing on Thursday.

One contender has declared the contest “close” just hours ahead of the contest’s 5pm ballot deadline.

The winner of the race will be announced on Saturday, almost four months after the general election defeat that triggered Rishi Sunak’s resignation.

Ahead of the ballot closing, Mr Jenrick said that “We’re chasing down every vote. It’s close.”

Immigration, the economy, and how the Conservatives can rebuild trust with the electorate and win back voters they lost at the election have all been discussed at length through the campaign.

The party lost seats to Labour, the Liberal Democrats and ReformUK in the July poll.

Priti Patel, Mel Stride, Tom Tugendhat and James Cleverly spent the summer campaigning alongside Mr Jenrick and Ms Badenoch after they put their names forward in the nominations at the end of July.

Ms Patel and Mr Stride were the first two contenders to be eliminated in September, leaving four to by the time the party gathered in Birmingham for their autumn conference at the end of the month.

While the candidates spent four days meeting candidates as they were vying to secure their votes, both Ms Badenoch and Mr Jenrick found themselves embroiled in rows during the conference.

Ms Badenoch ended up asserting her support for maternity pay after comments caused a controversy.

Meanwhile, Mr Jenrick faced heat from other leadership rivals over claims he made about UK special forces.

Shadow home secretary Mr Cleverly appeared to take the lead after the conference, coming top of the third ballot of MPs with 39 votes, while Mr Tugendhat got knocked out after securing only 20.

There was some surprise when Mr Cleverly then did not make the final two names to be put to members the following day, securing only 37 votes compared to Mr Jenrick’s 41 and Ms Badenoch’s 42.

A survey of Tory members by the ConservativeHome website last week suggested Ms Badenoch had the lead, by 55% to 31%.

The contest was triggered when Rishi Sunak announced he was standing down as party leader in the wake of their election defeat in July.

The Conservatives returned MPs in 121 seats at the July poll, down hundreds on their 2019 result, having secured less than 25% of the vote nationally.

Speaking on Downing Street the morning after the election, he apologised to the country and his party.

“To the country, I would like to say first and foremost, I am sorry,” he said.

“I have given this job my all, but you have sent a clear signal that the Government of the United Kingdom must change.

“And yours is the only judgment that matters.

“I have heard your anger, your disappointment, and I take responsibility for this loss.”