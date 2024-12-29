What the papers say – December 29
Here are the biggest stories leading Sunday’s front pages.
Sunday’s newspaper front pages carry a wide range of political and entertainment stories.
The Sunday Express says the UK has pledged £4.5 million to help prosecutors track down Russian soldiers accused of war crimes in Ukraine.
A decade-long failure to address urgent repairs in hospitals has put patients at risk, according to The Observer.
The Independent concentrates on a campaign revealing the Government has blocked 128 prisoners trapped under “indefinite jail terms” from moving to open conditions in the past 12 months.
Analysis from The Sunday Telegraph says middle-class families will face an £8,000 tax increase.
The Sunday Times reports Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said middle-class families support proposals to introduce VAT on private school fees.
The Mail on Sunday reports Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch is angry at GB News bosses for “favouring” Reform leader Nigel Farage.
The Sunday Mirror leads on a story of two mothers meeting after one donated her daughter’s heart to save another little girl.
In entertainment news, The Sun on Sunday leads on allegations a contestant on The Apprentice broke the show’s “no touching” rules during filming.
Lastly, the Daily Star Sunday reports on fears of AI going “rogue” in what the paper touts as a “chilling exclusive”.