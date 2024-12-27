What the papers say – December 27
Here are the biggest stories leading Friday’s front pages.
A political row between the Tories and Nigel Farage’s Reform Party leads Friday’s front pages.
The i and The Daily Telegraph focus on comments from Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, who has accused Mr Farage of “fakery” amid allegations his party membership had overtaken the Tories.
Britain should move thousands of prisoners to low-security facilities in a bid to tackle overcrowding, according to The Times.
The Guardian says the NHS is “at risk of paralysis” as it awaits Health Secretary Wes Streeting’s 10-year reform plan.
The Daily Mail says Sir Keir Starmer has been accused of “smothering Britain in red tape” as it says Labour set up 25 advisory bodies in six months.
The Daily Express leads on Just Stop Oil being accused of “hypocrisy” after importing shirts 4,000 miles to sell to supporters.
The Financial Times says the Azerbaijan Airlines plane which crashed on Christmas Day may have been caused by Russian anti-aircraft fire.
The Daily Mirror concentrates on two women who died in Milton Keynes on Christmas Day after reports of a stabbing.
Lastly, the Daily Star says wild US weather is expected to send gale force winds and snowstorms to Britain.