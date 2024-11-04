New Tory leader Kemi Badenoch tells staff they can turn it around in a term

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Kemi Badenoch is understood to have told Conservative Party staff that they can turn their fortunes around in one political term, as she gets under way as leader.

Ms Badenoch has been at the party’s headquarters in Westminster on Monday morning as she is in the process of deciding who will be in her top team.

In an address to CCHQ staff on Monday morning, it is thought Ms Badenoch said the first challenge for the party will be winning back council seats at local elections.

She is also understood to have said the party can turn their situation around in one term and that policy will come soon, but the party needs to start with principles such as freedom of speech and personal responsibility.

Ms Badenoch is set to name her shadow cabinet team ahead of their first meeting on Tuesday.

It was reported on Sunday that Essex MP Dame Rebecca Harris would become the party’s new chief whip while Nigel Huddleston and Lord Dominic Johnson have been made joint chairmen.

It is understood she told staff on Monday that Mr Huddleston and Lord Johnson have been appointed due to their broad experience in the party.

Other figures that are thought to be in contention for top jobs include former Treasury minister Andrew Griffith, who has been reported to be in line for the shadow chancellor job.

Other potential frontbenchers include former energy security secretary Claire Coutinho and interim shadow culture secretary Julia Lopez.

The anticipated announcement of the new shadow cabinet follows Ms Badenoch’s victory over former immigration minister Robert Jenrick in the Tory leadership race on Saturday.

In her first media appearance since that victory, she told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg that she would tell “hard truths” to the country and her party.

She drew criticism for suggesting the so-called partygate scandal that saw Boris Johnson fined for breaking lockdown rules had been “overblown”.