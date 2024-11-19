Seizure may have contributed to death of woman mauled by pet dog, inquest told

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A woman who was mauled to death by her pet dog may have suffered an epileptic seizure which triggered the attack, an inquest has heard.

Kelly Reilly loved her dog “like a baby” before it caused “severe injuries” to her head and throat on July 22 in her maisonette in Wexford Road in Wood End, Coventry Coroner’s Court heard.

Coroner Delroy Henry concluded the death was an accident on Tuesday after hearing that Ms Reilly, 33, often suffered with fits “out of the blue” which caused her to collapse “with no recollection or control”.

Mr Henry told the court: “On the balance of probabilities, in the context of having sustained a seizure which precipitated the fall, now on the floor, Kelly was in close proximity to the dog which caused injuries from which ultimately she was unable to recover.”

She loved it literally like a baby. She was a lovely dog and if Kelly did not love her as much as she did I would have had her Ms Reilly's sister, Kirsty Reilly

A statement from a police officer who attended the scene said that the dog, an American bulldog called Mendoza, had “blood around its face” after the attack.

Ms Reilly’s sister, Kirsty Reilly, told the coroner that the dog, which Ms Reilly had adopted as a puppy in 2022, had never shown aggressive behaviour before.

She said: “She loved it literally like a baby. She was a lovely dog and if Kelly did not love her as much as she did I would have had her.

“She was really nice. She would sleep with Kelly in her bedroom.”

Ms Reilly’s sister added that she had suffered two seizures within six or seven weeks before she died, and one of those lasted eight minutes.

Consultant pathologist Dr Hesham El-Daly, who performed a post-mortem examination, said Ms Reilly sustained bruising to her head from the fall and suffered “significant” injuries consistent with a dog bite, including a severed throat.

He added: “An epileptic seizure and a fall could have triggered the dog into such unusual behaviour, but this is a matter of speculation.”

Certainly Kelly had a fall, that does not seem ambiguous. We know by context what could be causative of that fall - epilepsy Coroner Delroy Henry

Dr El-Daly agreed that Ms Reilly did not sustain any defensive injuries, meaning the attack was either “quick and ferocious” or she was “not in control of her body”, which is a feature of epilepsy.

Mr Delroy said: “We have heard that one feature of her seizure behaviour is for a number of minutes she does not know what she’s doing but she’s moving her body uncontrollably.

“From an expert’s point of view, that does form part of medically why she died. Epilepsy was contributing but not immediately causative of her death.”

The court was told that a consultant neurologist who treated Ms Reilly said there were “no obvious triggers” to her seizures.

Following the dog bite, Ms Reilly went into cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead at the scene at 1.04pm after 40 minutes of CPR by paramedics.

West Midlands Police confirmed that the dog was humanely destroyed shortly after.

Mr Delroy told the family who attended the inquest: “Certainly Kelly had a fall, that does not seem ambiguous. We know by context what could be causative of that fall – epilepsy.

“Tragedy comes along through unintended actions with wholly unintended consequences, and in my mind that’s what happened with Kelly here.

“I have seen before me a strong family demonstrating a strength by attending this inquest and the strength to listen to the evidence. I am sure that Kelly would be really proud of you.”

Ms Reilly’s sister described her as a “fun and bubbly” person during the inquest who spent a lot of time at home with her dog.