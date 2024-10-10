Zelensky outlines ‘victory plan’ in No 10 talks with Starmer and Nato chief

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Volodymyr Zelensky presented his “victory plan” to Sir Keir Starmer as pressure mounted on the UK to give Ukraine permission to use Storm Shadow missiles to strike targets in Russia.

In three-way talks in Downing Street, the Prime Minister, the Ukrainian president and Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte discussed the state of the war.

Mr Rutte said there was no legal reason preventing the use of Western-supplied weapons against targets within Russia, but decisions had to be made by individual states.

Following the talks in No 10, Mr Zelensky said: “The victory plan aims to create the right conditions for a just end to the war.

“I thank the United Kingdom for its continued defence support of our country, including with long-range weapons.”

Mr Zelensky has been pushing for permission to use Storm Shadow and other Western-supplied weapons to hit the Russian airbases and other military sites which are being used to target Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

Mr Rutte said the Ukrainians would legally be allowed to do that in response to the Russian attacks.

He told reporters outside No 10: “First of all, that is up to the allies, the individual allies, to decide how weapons they deliver into Ukraine can be used.

“Legally that is possible because legally Ukraine is allowed to use its weapons, if they can hit targets in Russia, if these targets present a threat to Ukraine.

“But whether individual allies do, that’s in the end, (is) always up to individual allies. Of course we discussed this. I was last week in Kyiv.

“We discussed it today, but in the end, it is up to the individual allies.”

Asked if he sympathised with Ukraine’s complaints that it is having to fight with its hands tied behind its back as a result of the restrictions, Mr Rutte said: “Well, I think it is a bit more nuanced, because when you look at what the UK is doing, I think it is now £3 billion a year you guys are providing Ukraine with this military aid, with training.”

Other countries were also stepping up support, he added.

“The whole of the alliance is in this, and let’s not focus on one system, one weapon system, it will not be one weapon system which will make the change,” Mr Rutte said.

“So I understand what Zelensky is asking, but at the same time, he also agrees that there is a broader issue to be debated to make sure that they prevail.”

Downing Street also insisted that Storm Shadow alone would not be the key to Ukraine defeating Vladimir Putin’s Russia.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “No war had ever been won by a single weapon.

“The discussions that the UK, Ukraine and international partners are having are about all the range of support that we can provide Ukraine heading into the crucial winter months ahead.”

Meanwhile, Mr Rutte insisted he was not concerned about the possibility of Donald Trump returning to the White House signalling a withdrawal of US support to Ukraine.

The Nato leader said: “I’m not worried about that because I’m absolutely convinced that the US is in this because they understand it is not only for Ukraine, but also for them, and that from Washington to San Francisco, the whole of the US would be less secure if Putin would be successful in Ukraine.”