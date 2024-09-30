What the papers say – September 30

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Monday’s front pages are divided to start the week, with several titles leading on Israel’s latest attacks on neighbouring nations. However, a number of papers kept focus a little closer to home, with a slew of splashes on British politics and policy.

Israel has launched a fresh wave of airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and other Iranian-backed proxies across the Middle East, as per The Guardian, the i, the Financial Times. and The Times ‘ front pages.

Looking to British politics, the Daily Mail leads on Boris Johnson’s impending memoir, in which the former UK prime minister accuses French president Emmanuel Macron of “weaponising” Channel crossings as a “punishment” for the UK in the wake of Brexit.

The Independent splashes on UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, who is fighting back against claims his government is tainted by “sleaze, nepotism and avarice” in the wake of the recent donor and gifts scandal.

New data indicates that cutting winter fuel payments for the majority of UK pensioners could cost the NHS £169 million a year, the Daily Express reports.

The Daily Telegraph splashes with the latest comments by Tory leadership candidate Kemi Badenoch, who has said maternity pay has “gone too far” and parents need to take more “personal responsibility” when raising a newborn.

The Metro splashes with a report on drunk driving in the UK, with 25,000 motorists twice banned for getting behind the wheel after a few beverages, prompting the paper to call for in-car breathalysers.

The Sun leads with a headline on Annie Kilner, wife of Manchester City player Kyle Walker, who has demanded for half of the footballer’s net worth to “save their marriage” after he fathered two children with influencer Lauryn Goodman.

Lastly, the Daily Star reports on a surge of deadly mushrooms cropping up across the UK in the wake of recent heavy rains.