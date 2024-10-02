Starmer in Brussels as he continues push for reset in UK-EU relations

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Sir Keir Starmer has met European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels as he seeks to reset UK-EU relations.

The Prime Minister travelled to Brussels to meet European Union chiefs with a promise to “put the Brexit years behind us” and form a closer relationship with the bloc.

Sir Keir will push for a better trading relationship and greater co-operation on defence and security measures.

But the Prime Minister is under pressure to agree to Brussels’ calls for a deal on youth mobility to allow young EU citizens greater freedom to come to the UK to study and work and vice versa, something he has so far resisted.

Sir Keir and Ms von der Leyen shook hands as she welcomed him to the commission’s Berlaymont building.

The Prime Minister was holding separate meetings with Ms von der Leyen, European Council chief Charles Michel and the European Parliament’s Roberta Metsola during his first visit to Brussels as Prime Minister.

Ahead of the trip, he said: “The UK is undeniably stronger when it works in lockstep with its closest international partners.

“This has never been more important – with war, conflict and insecurity all knocking on Europe’s door.

“We will only be able to tackle these challenges by putting our collective weight behind them, which is why I am so determined to put the Brexit years behind us and establish a more pragmatic and mature relationship with the European Union.

“Better co-operation with the EU will deliver the benefits the British people deserve – securing our borders, keeping us safe and boosting economic growth.”

No concrete announcements are expected from the first formal meetings between Sir Keir and the Brussels chiefs.

The European Commission said the meeting with Ms von der Leyen would be “the beginning of a conversation”.

Dismissing the idea of reciprocal youth mobility simply means letting down British young people, who face all sorts of economic difficulties and have seen their horizons curtailed by Brexit Sir Nick Harvey, European Movement UK

The Prime Minister’s red lines for the reset rule out a return to the single market, the customs union or freedom of movement.

But pro-EU campaigners have pushed for him to give ground on a youth mobility scheme, something he has so far said he has “no plans” to agree to.

Sir Nick Harvey, chief executive of European Movement UK, said: “Dismissing the idea of reciprocal youth mobility simply means letting down British young people, who face all sorts of economic difficulties and have seen their horizons curtailed by Brexit.

“Young people want and deserve the chance to study or work in Europe.

“The Government owes it to them to make sure they get that chance.”