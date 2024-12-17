UK announces fresh sanctions on Russian energy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The UK has announced a fresh wave of sanctions on shadow fleet vessels carrying Russian oil and two arms of an energy company and commodity trader, as the Prime Minister pledged to add “further pressure to Putin’s stalling war economy”.

Downing Street also announced £35 million of emergency support to help Ukraine, ahead of another winter in the war with Russia.

It comes as Sir Keir Starmer is in Estonia for a meeting of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF), a military coalition of several European countries.

As Putin's oil revenues continue to fuel the fires of his illegal war, Ukrainian families are enduring cold, dark nights, often without heating, light or electricity, targeted by Russia’s relentless missile attacks Sir Keir Starmer

Sanctions announced on Tuesday are against 20 vessels carrying Russian oil, as well as 2Rivers DMCC and 2Rivers PTE LTD.

The Government has said that more than 100 ships have been sanctioned for transporting Russian energy overall, and other nations have now agreed to challenge vessels in the Baltic.

Denmark, Sweden, Poland, Finland and Estonia have agreed to work together alongside the UK to tackle the ships.

The £35 million is made up of a £20 million cash uplift for emergency energy needs such as making repairs to energy infrastructure and power generation.

The other £15 million is for humanitarian support as temperatures drop in the winter.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “As Putin’s oil revenues continue to fuel the fires of his illegal war, Ukrainian families are enduring cold, dark nights, often without heating, light or electricity, targeted by Russia’s relentless missile attacks.

“But these systematic attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure will not grind Ukraine down. It will only deepen our resolve and support.

“These sanctions will add further pressure to Putin’s stalling war economy, just as we strengthen Ukraine’s hand with new funding for emergency support to meet its humanitarian needs and for vital repairs to the energy system, to help Ukrainians living through the third winter of Russia’s illegal full-scale invasion.”

It comes as Sir Keir is set to visit British troops serving on the Russian border in Estonia who are working to deter malign Russian threats.

On Monday, the Prime Minister said that Ukraine will need more funding and capability as the conflict continues.

Sir Keir was asked what else could be done to support Ukraine, and said: “There is an ever-increasing demand for more capability. That is understandable, and Ukraine needs all the capability that it can get, so I think all of us have put in more capability into Ukraine by way of equipment.”

He added: “A lot of money has been raised, funding has been raised, but more is going to be needed.”