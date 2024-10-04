SNP brands UK Government ‘clueless’ over carbon capture decision

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



The SNP has accused the UK Government of being “clueless” for favouring two carbon capture projects in England over one in Scotland.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has announced plans for two “carbon capture clusters” in Merseyside and Teesside, which will be developed over the next 25 years at a cost of almost £22 billion.

Carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) is a technology which captures the emissions from burning fuels for energy or from industrial processes such as cement production, and uses or transports them for storage permanently underground – for example, in disused oil fields under the sea.

But a proposed facility in St Fergus, near Peterhead in Aberdeenshire, has again been overlooked.

The Acorn project was given reserve status after being passed over for funding in 2021 by the previous UK government.

Attacking the latest decision – announced by Sir Keir, Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Energy Secretary Ed Miliband on Friday – SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn said: “This really isn’t that hard – if you want economic growth, if you want to create jobs, if you want to develop a domestic supply chain, and if you want to hit net zero, then you invest in the Acorn project.

“For years we’ve been waiting for the Tories to back this project and despite offering ‘change’, the Labour Government have followed the same path by prioritising projects in the North of England, offering the Scottish cluster no certainty at all.

“We’ve seen with Grangemouth what happens when you don’t invest in the energy transition and, at this point, Labour look desperate to repeat those mistakes with their absurd tax changes and failure to invest in CCUS here in the north east.

“We know that Ed Miliband and the Labour Party have lofty ambitions for net zero but their clumsy and clueless approach to the north east indicates that they have no idea how to actually deliver on their aims.”

Meanwhile, the Scottish Greens described CCUS as “a costly and unproven technology”, adding it is no substitute for increased investment in renewables.

Co-leader Lorna Slater said: “The billions of pounds that Keir Starmer is pouring into CCUS would be much better spent on cutting people’s electricity bills, investing in green skills and proven industries and boosting energy efficiency and public transport.”

A UK government spokesperson said: “Scotland is at the forefront of the drive towards net zero and clean energy, with Great British Energy’s headquarters to be located in Aberdeen.

“Our historic funding is just the first step in developing a self-sustaining market for carbon capture, usage and storage.

“Acorn has already received over £40 million for development and it is our firm ambition to proceed with the projects in the Track-2 clusters.”