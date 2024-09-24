What the papers say – September 25

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

The Prime Minister’s speech to the Labour conference dominates the front pages of Wednesday’s newspapers.

Sir Keir Starmer told the country to “turn up our collar and face the storm” and that he would make unpopular decisions, reports The Times, while The Independent takes a similar line as it looks at his message to the party to take pride in victory.

The Guardian repeats Sir Keir’s line that tough decisions are needed, saying Britain will prosper if people keep the faith and accept a series of difficult “trade-offs”.

“The state will take back control” is the headline in The Daily Telegraph, which says the Prime Minister used a Brexit slogan to spell out his vision for the Government.

The Daily Mirror warns of a bumpy road to a brighter future as it says Sir Keir promised “tough love” for the country.

The Metro also focuses on the Labour conference with Home Secretary Yvette Cooper vowing to halve knife crime in a decade on the day a ban on zombie blades was introduced.

Several front pages cover a mass evacuation of up to 10,000 British nationals from Lebanon amid increasing Israeli bombardments, with the Daily Mail saying hundreds of troops have been deployed to the Mediterranean to help out.

The i says the EU is willing to shorten the time it wants for young Europeans to be allowed to stay in the UK under a proposed mobility agreement.

The Princess of Wales features on the front of the Daily Express, which says she returned to work after cancer treatment to plan her Christmas carol concert.

The Sun also features a return to work as it reports on Phillip Schofield filming a Channel 5 programme in Madagascar, 16 months after he left This Morning.

A series of measures introduced in China to stimulate the economy are the focus of The Financial Times.

And the Daily Star says the Loch Ness Monster is playing practical jokes on boaters.