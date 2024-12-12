Fact check: Housebuilding starts have fallen for four quarters in Scotland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

During Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday December 11, Sir Keir Starmer said: “In Scotland, housebuilding has ground to a halt.”

Evaluation

The number of houses being started and completed in Scotland has fallen this year, in a downward trend, and there have been reports of building at sites stalling. However, it has not “ground to a halt” – during the last quarter with available statistics there were still more than half the number of houses being started as in 2022.

The facts

In July, Homes for Scotland (HfS) – an association of housebuilding businesses – reported that it had analysed data showing that “around 5,000” homes under construction were “on sites that have stalled” following funding cuts in the Scottish Budget. HfS also noted that the figures for starts and completions were “in rapid decline”.

The Scottish Government publishes quarterly statistics on housebuilding in the country. The most recent data release for the building of housing across the public and private sector goes up to the end of June 2024, so covers the first and second quarters of the year. This contains the figures for both the number of houses completed per quarter as well as the number of houses upon which construction has started in the quarter.

There were 4,554 houses completed in the second quarter of this year, an increase on the first quarter (4,366) but lower than every quarter of the preceding year. Over the past 10 years the highest quarter for completions was Q3 2022, with 6,469 recorded, putting the most recent figure at 70% of the decade’s high.

The data on housing starts shows 3,344 constructions began in the second quarter of this year. This makes it the fourth consecutive quarter to see a fall in the numbers, down from 4,508 in the same quarter in 2023. The Scottish Federation of Housing Associations called this continuing decline a “collapse” in the industry.

It looks like a particularly sharp drop from the high of 7,004 homes started in the first quarter of 2021, although this is likely part of a post-Covid recovery which makes up for the lockdown-hit second quarter of 2020 when just 1,720 houses were started. Those particularly restrictive circumstances are the closest the industry has come to halting since 1996, when the data begins.

The average number of houses started per quarter across the past 28 years is 5,154.

No 10 Downing Street has been contacted for comment.

