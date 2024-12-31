Starmer: 2025 a chance to rediscover the great nation that we are

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The UK faces a “year of rebuilding” while also “rediscovering the great nation that we are” in 2025, according to Sir Keir Starmer.

The Prime Minister used his first new year’s message since entering Downing Street to reflect on a “year of change” in 2024, although joked this did not extend to football as the England men’s team experienced “another agonisingly close shave” by losing to Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

He added his Labour administration has begun the “work of change” since winning the general election in July and pointed to an increase in the minimum wage, clean energy projects and NHS investment as examples.

The 80th anniversaries of two notable moments of the Second World War – Victory in Europe (VE) Day and Victory over Japan (VJ) Day – also provide a chance for the nation to “come together” in 2025, Sir Keir said.

In a video message, Sir Keir said: “I know there is still so much more to do and that for many people it’s hard to think about the future when you spend all of your time fighting to get through the week.

“So I want to be clear: until you can look forward and believe in the promise and the prosperity of Britain again, then this Government will fight for you.

“A fight for change that will define this year, next year and, indeed, every waking hour of this Government.

“We have a clear plan for change: 1.5 million new homes – restoring the dream of home ownership; children starting school, ready to learn; a more secure energy system; waiting lists cut dramatically; immigration – reduced; neighbourhood police, tackling anti-social behaviour in every community; and more cash in your pocket, wherever you live.

“That is what we will be focusing on. A year of rebuilding, but also rediscovering the great nation that we are.

“A nation that gets things done. No matter how hard or tough the circumstances.”

Sir Keir said 2025 will offer time to “reflect on that” as he described the upcoming Second World War anniversaries as a chance to “cherish the greatest victories of this country, and the greatest generation that achieved it”.

Here's to a year of changing Britain for the better Sir Keir Starmer

He said: “The 8th of May and the 15th of August will both be wonderful moments, to come together and do that generation proud.

“But that victory – and indeed the peace and the prosperity that followed – all rested on that same foundation we must rebuild today.

“The security of working people. That is the purpose of this Government. The goal of our plan for change. And we will push it forward in 2025.

“So, wherever and however you’re celebrating tonight, on behalf of the Government, happy new year.

“Here’s to a year of changing Britain for the better.”

Sir Keir faces a challenging year at home and abroad as he bids to implement his programme for government following Labour’s landslide election victory.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves used her first budget to announce tax measures designed to raise an extra £40 billion a year in the hope of investing the revenue into schools, the NHS, transport and housing.

The results of a spending review will follow this year, with Ms Reeves ordering departments to find 5% savings.

Questions remain over when the Government will meet its ambition to spend 2.5% of gross domestic product (GDP), a measure of the size of the economy, on defence and how it will pursue its net-zero agenda.

Ministers will also hope for an improved economic outlook as they aim to deliver on the plan for growth.

Local elections in England in May will give an indication of how the public feels about Labour after its first few months in charge.

Sir Keir will also seek to reset the UK’s relationship with the European Union, continue support for Ukraine and handle the return of US President-elect Donald Trump to the White House.

His opposite number, Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch, has also published her new year’s message, “looking forward to a 2025 that is full of hope, security and prosperity”.

She added: “The Conservative Party is also going through a period of change. This process of renewal will be a long-term project.

“Things may be bumpy along the way but the party I now lead is going to do things differently.”