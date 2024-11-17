Focus of G20 trip will be to deliver ‘better future’ for Britain, Starmer says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Prime Minister said his focus is delivering “a better future” for Britain as he set off for the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Sir Keir Starmer said: “My focus at the G20 summit this week is delivering for the British people.

“More jobs, more prosperity, more security. A better future for our country.”

The Prime Minister will be discussing how to strengthen the UK’s economy and get investment into country as well as security issues, he said in an Instagram video posted from the flight to Brazil.

The G20, or Group of Twenty, meets to discuss global economic and political issues with discussions likely to include Ukraine, conflict in the Middle East and environmental issues.

He plans to talk to his counterparts about illegal migration and energy independence.

“Let’s be clear – these global problems are connected. A world of deeper conflicts and catastrophic climate change would lead to even greater waves of migration and a fatal blow economic growth.

“So we must be strong to protect Britain from that future. We should look out to the world now with confidence – buoyed by strong alliances, ready to stand up for our principles,” Sir Keir wrote in an article for The Sunday Express.

France, Germany and Italy as well as China, India and Mexico are among the G20 nations.

It will be one of the last outings on the world stage for US President Joe Biden before Donald Trump enters the White House in January.