PM says he will ‘push forward’ agenda of tackling suicide among young people

Sir Keir Starmer said more must be done to tackle suicide among young people, after a Conservative MP claimed progress on the issue had stalled.

The Prime Minister said he would meet the 3 Dads Walking group, who have raised more than £1 million for a charity working to reduce suicide.

Suicide is the biggest killer of people under 35, with the latest figures at their highest point since 1999 in England and Wales, according to the Office for National Statistics.

In 2023, 6,069 people took their lives in the two countries, the statistics agency reported.

Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions, Conservative MP Dr Neil Hudson (Epping Forest) said: “Andy Airey, Tim Owen and Mike Palmer are the 3 Dads Walking. They each tragically lost their precious daughters Sophie, Emily and Beth to suicide, and they have campaigned tirelessly for suicide prevention to be included in the school curriculum in an age-appropriate way.

“We met with the previous prime minister in Downing Street and suicide prevention was added to the RSHE curriculum guidance for consultation last year.

“I know the Prime Minister has met the three dads and supports their campaign. But sadly progress has stalled. Please would the Prime Minister meet with me and the three dads so we can finally get this over the line, so we can ultimately save lives.”

The 3 Dads Walking group have raised money by walking across the United Kingdom since 2021. In 2022 their 31-day walk took in Belfast, Edinburgh, Cardiff and London. Last year their “Walk of Hope” went from Stirling in Scotland to Norwich.

In opposition Labour pledged to reverse the rise in suicides, including giving special training to mental health professionals to support people who self-harm.

Speaking in the Commons on Wednesday, Sir Keir said: “I thank him for steadfastly raising this really important issue, particularly during children’s mental health week.

“I have met the 3 Dads Walking, they’re inspirational, their courage is extraordinary. As the father of young children I don’t know how they’re able to campaign in the way that they do. I’m not sure I would be able to do so.

“Of course I can assure him that I will meet them again, and I will push this agenda, this really important agenda, forward.”