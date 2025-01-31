Prime Minister has confidence in Attorney General, Downing Street says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Downing Street has said that the Prime Minister has confidence in his chief law officer after a series of negative press briefings.

A Number 10 spokesman said that Sir Keir Starmer has “absolute confidence” in Attorney General Lord Richard Hermer KC.

In recent weeks questions have been raised about whether Lord Hermer’s previous work – including representing former Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams – could result in possible conflicts of interest in his Government work.

On Friday, the Times reported that the minister was facing backlash from Cabinet colleagues following changes to Government guidance on legal risk.

A Number 10 spokesman said they would not comment on anonymous briefings, but the Attorney General is “getting on with the important work of Government”.

The spokesman also said it is “a matter of public record that Lord Hermer has ceased all private practice following his appointment as Attorney General” and has declared his previous roles.

“There are different requirements for the declarations of both Lords and MPs, as set out in the respective code of conducts,” the spokesman added.

Asked whether Sir Keir Starmer has confidence in his top legal adviser, the spokesman said: “He has absolute confidence in him.”

He added: “Let’s be clear about the effects of not engaging properly with the law as a Government.

“Failing to do so leads to judicial reviews which delay projects, routinely cost taxpayers tens of millions of pounds and end up blocking exactly the type of major new infrastructure that everyone accepts the country desperately needs.

“Taking the law properly into account is important, but we’re also acting to make sure the law isn’t simply used to block progress at any cost.”