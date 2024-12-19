What the papers say – December 19
Here are the biggest stories leading Thursday’s front pages.
Political unrest among Labour MPs leads the papers on Thursday.
The i splashes on growing unrest among Labour MPs over the Government’s decision not to compensate millions of women affected by changes to the state pension age.
Meanwhile, the Independent says Sir Keir Starmer has “provoked outrage” among Women Against State Pension Inequality (Waspi) members after he “appeared to point the finger at them”.
The Guardian writes the Electoral Commission has urged the Prime Minister to tighten rules around political donations amid speculation Elon Musk could give millions to Nigel Farage’s Reform Party.
The Defence Secretary has suggested UK soldiers could train troops inside Ukraine, according to The Times.
The Daily Telegraph leads on a Turkish drug kingpin who will not be deported after a court ruled it would breach his human rights.
The Financial Times says investors are worried about “stagflation” – inflation alongside a stagnating economy – as Britain’s borrowing costs mount.
Metro reports a teenager filmed inhaling nitrous oxide as he drove 97mph has been jailed for killing his three passengers in a horror crash.
The Daily Express writes the Duke of York will not join the royal family for Christmas after his links to an alleged Chinese spy were made public.
Football analyst Chris Kamara has opened up about his TV return to the Daily Mirror, two years after being sidelined due to a brain disorder.
Lastly, the Daily Star splashes on calls from an “aliens boffin” who believes King Charles should speak for all humanity when extraterrestrials arrive on earth in “12-18 months”.