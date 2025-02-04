UK and Denmark will work together on Greenland security – Danish PM

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK and Denmark have agreed to “work closely together” on ensuring the security of the Artic region including Greenland, the Danish prime minister said as the country faces a diplomatic row with the US over the territory.

Mette Frederiksen said Britain was “one of our closest and most important allies” and described Sir Keir Starmer as a “close friend” after the two leaders met for a working dinner in Downing Street on Tuesday evening.

The Danish premier has been seeking support from EU allies over claims by US President Donald Trump that he wants to take over Greenland, an autonomous territory within Denmark, which she insists is not for sale.

But Number 10 has refused to be drawn over whether Britain would back America or Denmark in the dispute as it aims both to keep Mr Trump onside and strengthen ties with European partners.

Asked whether she had received support from the UK Prime Minister on the issue of Greenland during their meeting on Tuesday, Ms Frederiksen said: “We had a very good meeting.

“I consider UK as one of our biggest and most important allies, and he is a close friend and colleague to me and to Denmark.

“We have agreed tonight that we will work closely together on the Arctic region and the need for ensuring the security environment in what we call the High North, including Greenland and the Arctic region in general.

“So it was a very good meeting, and not only looking at the Arctic region, we have agreed to work closer together on defence and deterrence and on the different security issues that are surrounding us in these years.”

Downing Street is expected to issue a readout of the meeting later on Tuesday.