David Lammy: Treatment of Jimmy Lai ‘becoming cruel and unusual punishment’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Hong Kong businessman and British national Jimmy Lai is being subjected to “cruel and unusual punishment” given his continued imprisonment, according to the Foreign Secretary.

David Lammy hit out at the treatment of Mr Lai as MPs renewed calls for court proceedings to cease and for the 76-year-old to be released.

Pro-democracy supporter Mr Lai was jailed in late 2020 in Hong Kong, and is currently being held in solitary confinement after being accused of violating the territory’s new national security law.

Mr Lai, who founded the now defunct Apple Daily newspaper, has pleaded not guilty to charges of collusion with foreign forces and sedition, and faces life behind bars if convicted.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer raised Mr Lai’s case with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the recent G20 summit in Brazil.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Labour MP Rachel Blake (Cities of London and Westminster) said: “My constituent, the British citizen Jimmy Lai, is in failing health now and can I thank the Foreign Secretary for his work and his department in upholding his rights under international law.

“Can the Foreign Secretary share with us his assessment of the scale of international support for the release of Jimmy Lai?”

Mr Lammy said the level of support is “massive”, including in the United States and European Union.

He added: “His trial has begun, he’s now well into his 70s and that’s why I made the case to the Chinese that he should be released.

“This is becoming cruel and unusual punishment, frankly.”