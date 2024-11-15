Fact check: There has been a 50% rise in British officers stationed with Europol
The Prime Minister claimed that the number of UK officers in Europol had doubled.
In a speech on Thursday November 14, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer claimed to have “doubled the number of UK officers in Europol”.
Evaluation
It is unclear what Sir Keir is basing this statement on. Government communications in recent months have claimed that “the number of British officers stationed at Europol” had risen by 50%.
The facts
On July 17, the Home Office said that the “Home Secretary has already delivered a 50% uplift in NCA (National Crime Agency) officers to be based in Europol with immediate effect.”
It added that “work is underway to further deepen our partnerships with Europol and its European Migrant Smuggling Centre”.
The Government mentioned the same 50% increase in NCA officers or “British officers” stationed at Europol, in statements on August 21, September 6, and September 17.
The September 17 statement read: “The Government has also announced a 50% increase in the number of British officers stationed at Europol, supporting European operations to dismantle organised crime groups facilitating people smuggling.”
Number 10 Downing Street did not respond to two emails asking what the Prime Minister was basing his statement on.
Links
Post on X (archived post and video)
Gov.uk – ‘Security at the heart of UK’s reset with Europe’: PM to tell world leaders as he pledges closer cooperation to dismantle European smuggling rings and bring order to British borders (archived)
Gov.uk – Home Secretary announces new measures to boost Britain’s border security (archived)
Home Secretary sets out ‘moral imperative’ to stop smuggling gangs (archived)
Gov.uk – New investment for Border Security Command (archived)