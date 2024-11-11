Starmer marks Armistice Day at Paris ceremony with Macron

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Sir Keir Starmer marked Armistice Day in Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron, while events took place across the UK to commemorate the end of the First World War.

The Prime Minister became the first British premier to attend the armistice ceremony in Paris since Winston Churchill during the Second World War.

Sir Keir and Mr Macron laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arc de Triomphe in the French capital.

In the UK, events focused on the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, with the Duchess of Edinburgh among the guests for the Service of Remembrance.

Sophie read an extract from For The Fallen, a poem by Lawrence Binyon, before observing the two-minute silence at 11am.

The duchess also laid a wreath at the Armed Forces Memorial alongside representatives from the Government and the military.

Sir Keir’s trip to Paris for talks with Mr Macron came as European leaders consider how to respond to the election of Donald Trump in the US.

The Prime Minister had already hoped to “reset” relations with Europe, and the prospect of a second Trump presidency is causing leaders on the Continent to discuss what the new US administration will mean for trade and security.

As well as his meeting with Mr Macron and French prime minister Michel Barnier, Sir Keir had a breakfast reception with representatives of the British defence community in France.

According to Number 10, Sir Keir is the first UK prime minister to have attended the Paris commemorations since Churchill joined General Charles de Gaulle in 1944.

It came as Sir Keir announced more than £10 million to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day and VJ Day.

The Prime Minister has pledged a “moment of national reflection” in 2025, with events on May 8 to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the allied victory in Europe, and also on August 15 to mark the end of the Second World War.

Ahead of the ceremony Sir Keir said he was “honoured to be in Paris to stand united with President Macron in tribute to the fallen of the First World War who made the ultimate sacrifice for the freedom we enjoy today”.

He added: “These events are vital in ensuring the memory of millions of young soldiers, sailors, and aviators live on for generations to come.

“That is why this Government will bring the nation together in a moment of national reflection to mark the 80th anniversaries of VE and VJ Day next year, delivering on our commitment to strengthen community spirit and cohesion and remember the fallen.”