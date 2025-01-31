Release of activist jailed in Egypt will take time, Starmer tells mother

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The mother of a jailed British-Egyptian who has vowed not to eat until he is freed says Sir Keir Starmer has written to her saying her son’s release is possible but will “take time”.

Laila Soueif, who has been on hunger strike for 124 days in protest over her son’s imprisonment, wrote in response that time is running out as her health worsens.

Pro-democracy activist Alaa Abd El-Fattah, 43, has been detained in Egypt since September 29 2019, and in December 2021 was sentenced to five years in prison after being accused of spreading false news.

His mother had previously criticised the Prime Minister for not responding to a letter she had sent him, but said he has now written back saying that “at all levels of government, we are working intensively on his case”.

I do not know if we have time ... Already my body has miraculously given us more time than anything we could have expected when this began Laila Soueif

Sir Keir expressed his commitment to securing Mr Abd El-Fattah’s release and ended the letter, dated January 29, by saying he believes that “progress is possible, but it will take time”, she said.

She replied: “I do not know if we have time. It has been four months since Alaa finished his sentence and I began my hunger strike. Already my body has miraculously given us more time than anything we could have expected when this began.”

Ms Soueif was joined by Amnesty International chief Agnes Callamard earlier this week to “wait for news” about her son outside Downing Street.

David Lammy raised the case with officials in Cairo last week, and the Prime Minister has also brought it to the attention of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Downing Street has said.

More than 50 cross-party MPs and peers have sent a letter to Sir Keir expressing concern about Ms Soueif’s health and urging the Prime Minister to speak to Mr El-Sisi directly by phone or in person.

“We respectfully ask you to intensify efforts across the whole of Government to make Alaa’s urgent release a reality. We are in a critical period for Laila’s health,” the letter urges.

Ms Soueif has been subsisting solely on black coffee, restorative salts and herbal tea during the hunger strike and has lost more than 20 kilograms in weight.