PM discusses city and growth deals with O’Neill and Little-Pengelly

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has spoken to Stormont’s leaders about city and growth deals during the first meeting of the Council of Nations and Regions in Scotland.

Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly attended the summit in Edinburgh.

The devolved leaders have previously expressed concern after the Westminster Government announced last month that four city and growth deals in the region would be paused.

It later emerged that the Belfast and the Londonderry and Strabane deals would not be affected because those deals were at a later stage.

However two other deals, which cover Causeway Coast and Glens and the Mid South West region, are awaiting the conclusion of Labour’s spending review to hear whether the funding pause will be lifted.

The deals, which advance investment and infrastructure projects in specific areas, involve bespoke funding arrangements between the Treasury, the Stormont Executive and local partners.

Asked about the issue in Edinburgh, Sir Keir said: “When we won the election just over three months ago, I said I would reset relationships with Northern Ireland.

“That’s why, within days of being elected Prime Minister, I went to Northern Ireland to meet the First Minister and the deputy First Minister.

“Today I’ve continued that with the Council of Nations and Regions, with further meetings with the First Minister and the deputy First Minister.

(This is) the sort of collaboration, sleeves rolled up, working together across Northern Ireland people want to see more of Sir Keir Starmer

“We talked about city deals, we talked about growth, we talked about energy, we talked about the opportunities we have to work together to deliver across Northern Ireland.

“That’s the sort of collaboration, sleeves rolled up, working together across Northern Ireland people want to see more of.”

The Prime Minister was also asked about controversy over two DUP Stormont ministers holding separate meetings with the Loyalist Communities Council (LCC), which includes representatives of loyalist paramilitary gangs.

Sir Keir said: “I’m not going to do a running commentary on meetings that other politicians do have or should have.

“I’ve been concentrating on the meeting I’ve had here, which was the Council of Nations and Regions.

“And I was very pleased to have a further opportunity to spend time with the First Minister, the deputy First Minister.

“In total today, we probably spent about three hours in meetings together.

“That has been good, collaborative. Very good across Northern Ireland.”