Starmer ‘recognises distress’ of Briton prosecuted in Dubai for sex with teen

Sir Keir Starmer recognises that the situation of an 18-year-old prosecuted in Dubai for a sexual relationship is “extremely distressing” for him, Downing Street has said.

Marcus Fakana, an 18-year-old from Tottenham, north London, has been sentenced to one year in a Dubai jail for having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl, a campaign group said.

“The Prime Minister recognises it’s an extremely distressing situation for Marcus and his family,” the Prime Minister’s spokesman said of the case.

“The Foreign Office is in regular contact with his family and his legal team at this difficult time.”

Mr Fakana is not currently detained and consular officials are supporting him, according to No 10.

“I believe that they’re in discussion with his lawyers. And I believe he and his family are considering options and next steps,” the spokesman said.

The campaign group, Detained in Dubai, has said Mr Fakana “feels abandoned by the British government and Keir Starmer”.

Mr Fakana was with his parents in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from the end of August when a “holiday romance blossomed” with another Londoner, who has since turned 18, the campaign group previously said.

After returning to the UK and seeing pictures and chats, the girl’s mother reported the relationship to Dubai police, who then arrested Mr Fakana at his hotel, it is alleged.

Radha Stirling, the group’s chief executive, said Mr Fakana will appeal against his sentence and was “desperately hoping to come home this week”.

In Dubai, if an adult has a sexual relationship with a person under 18, they can be prosecuted for having a sexual relationship with a minor.

The family have issued a plea to the ruler of Dubai ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to spare Mr Fakana.

Mr Fakana has received backing from members of the public, with a Change.org petition calling on the Government to offer him stronger support receiving more than 40,000 signatures.

A fundraiser set up by Mr Fakana’s family called “Help bring Marcus home”, has raised more than £35,000 – to which Game Of Thrones actor Kit Harington gave £500, according to GoFundMe.