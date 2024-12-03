Starmer rejects choice between EU and US allies in major speech

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The United Kingdom does not need to choose between its allies in America and Europe, Sir Keir Starmer has said in a major speech.

The Prime Minister said it was “plain wrong” to suggest he needed to steer his Government away from either of the UK’s most prominent allies.

With the advent of Donald Trump’s return to the White House, European leaders fear a divide over the future of support for Ukraine, as the incoming president has expressed a desire to end the conflict on “day one” of his time in office.

But Sir Keir said the UK would “never turn away” from its partnership with the US, and also promised to build stronger bonds with Europe.

The idea that we must choose between our allies. That somehow we’re with either America or Europe. Is plain wrong. I reject it utterly Sir Keir Starmer

Speaking at the Lord Mayor’s Banquet in central London, Sir Keir said: “I want to be clear at the outset. Against the backdrop of these dangerous times. The idea that we must choose between our allies. That somehow we’re with either America or Europe. Is plain wrong. I reject it utterly.”

He added: “(Clement) Attlee did not choose between allies. (Winston) Churchill did not choose.

“The national interest demands that we work with both.”

The Prime Minister added: “That’s why, when President Trump graciously hosted me for dinner in Trump Tower, I told him that we will invest more deeply than ever in this transatlantic bond with our American friends in the years to come.”

He also repeated his commitment to “rebuild our ties with Europe” and insisted he was right to try to build closer links with China.

“It is remarkable that until I met President Xi last month there had been no face-to-face meeting between British and Chinese leaders for six years,” the Prime Minister said.

Mr Trump has meanwhile named investment banker Warren Stephens as his pick for the USA’s next ambassador to the United Kingdom although the appointment still needs to be confirmed by the US Senate.

The billionaire and Republican donor will act as top diplomat to one of “America’s most cherished and beloved allies”, Mr Trump said.

The Prime Minister also insisted the UK will back Ukraine “for as long as it takes” as he made a speech at London’s Guildhall, but for the first time acknowledged the conflict could move towards a negotiated end.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has in recent weeks suggested he is open to a possible ceasefire with Vladimir Putin’s Russia.

The Prime Minister said there is “no question it is right we support Ukraine”, as the UK’s aid to Kyiv is “deeply in our self-interest”.

Allowing Russia to win the war would mean “other autocrats would believe they can follow Putin’s example,” he warned.

Sir Keir added: “So we must continue to back Ukraine and do what it takes to support their self-defence for as long as it takes.

“To put Ukraine in the strongest possible position for negotiations so they can secure a just and lasting peace on their terms that guarantees their security, independence, and right to choose their own future.”

Mr Zelensky told Sky News over the weekend he would be open to speaking with Mr Putin, but branded the Russian president a “terrorist”.

He also suggested that Ukrainian territory under his control should be taken under the “Nato umbrella” to try to stop the “hot stage” of the war with Russia.