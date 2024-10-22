What the papers say – October 22

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



A Metropolitan police firearms officer acquitted after shooting unarmed suspect leads Tuesday’s front pages.

The Guardian, Daily Mirror, and Metro all lead on Martyn Blake walking free after being cleared of murder charges in the shooting death of Chris Kaba.

Meanwhile, the Daily Telegraph says the Crown Prosecution Service is under fire from politicians after a jury found the “hero” officer not guilty.

Britain’s police chief says the system holding police to account is “broken” after officer Martyn Blake was unanimously cleared of murder charges, The Times reports.

The Daily Mail and the Financial Times front pages both claim Labour’s workplace reforms could cost businesses up to £5 billion per year as companies implement the new rules.

The i reports teachers and nurses could be dragged into a higher tax bracket under plans from Chancellor Rachel Reeves to freeze income tax thresholds.

The Daily Express splashes on claims from Kemi Dadenoch, who says she can face off against both Nigel Farage and Sir Keir Starmer in returning the Tories to power.

Lastly, the Daily Star leads on a local plan to put seagulls “on the pill” in Worcester.