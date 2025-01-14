What the papers say – January 14
Here are the biggest stories leading Tuesday’s headlines.
Mounting speculation over Chancellor Rachel Reeves’s political future dominates headlines on Wednesday as the UK faces mounting borrowing costs.
The Daily Telegraph leads on Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer “twice” refusing to guarantee Ms Reeves would be Chancellor at the next election at a press conference before an aide backtracked.
The Guardian reports Sir Keir has given Ms Reeves his “full backing”, while the Daily Star asks if it needs to buy another lettuce to represent the embattled chancellor’s political future.
The Daily Mail suggests the Prime Minister is struggling to contain the Treasury “turmoil”.
A worried farmer has pleaded for Ms Reeves to drop her “brutal inheritance raid”, the Daily Express reports.
Meanwhile, the i says disability benefits could be slashed as Labour reveals “nothing is off the table” as it aims to cut costs.
The Times‘ splashes on pubs potentially banning customers from speaking about contentious issues like religious beliefs over fears of falling foul of Labour’s workers’ rights reforms.
The Daily Mirror and Metro both lead on a man who was accused of driving his fiancee to suicide being cleared of manslaughter charges. He was convicted of assault and coercive control.
The Independent writes mediators are “close” to brokering a peace deal between Israel and Hamas, with the next 24 hours considered “pivotal”.
And EU shipyards are repairing Russian “ice class tankers” and offering them dock facilities despite western sanctions on the country’s energy sector, according to the Financial Times.