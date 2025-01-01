What the papers say – January 1
Here are the biggest stories on the first front pages of the new year.
Politics and new year energy price hikes ring in the first front pages of 2025.
The Times says in his first New Year’s Day message as Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer has acknowledged many people feel it is “hard to think about the future” amid news of Labour’s falling poll numbers.
The Daily Mirror also focuses on the Prime Minister’s message, saying he has promised to make 2025 a “special year” by honouring the sacrifices of veterans on the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.
The Daily Express and the Daily Mail both splash on energy bill hikes which come in on New Year’s Day.
The Daily Telegraph writes that private schools across the country will increase school fees as the Government’s “VAT raid” takes effect.
The Guardian leads on private dentists , who it says are cashing in on the rarity of NHS treatment.
Calls have been made for the UK to follow Australia and ban a kitchen worktop material blamed for deadly lung disease, according to the i.
And the Daily Star hears from veteran Brian Blessed about how he once punched a polar bear to stop his fellow campers from shooting it.