Starmer facing pressure from Netanyahu over suspended arms exports

Sir Keir Starmer has faced pressure from Benjamin Netanyahu over frozen arms sales to Israel, as the ceasefire with Hamas enters its third day.

The Government has suspended around 30 arms export licences for items used in Gaza by the Israeli Defence Forces.

When the decision was taken in September last year, there were concerns about Israel’s compliance with human rights during the conflict.

According to Israel’s readout of the Tuesday phone call between the two prime ministers, Mr Netanyahu “raised the issue of the weapons export licences to Israel that have been frozen in the UK”.

“Prime Minister Starmer said that an evaluation of the issue is being carried out,” a statement on the Israeli foreign affairs ministry website added.

Downing Street’s account of the discussion did not include reference to the suspended arms licences, but did say Sir Keir had “offered his personal thanks for the work done by the Israeli government to secure the release of the hostages, including British hostage Emily Damari”.

No 10 could not say why the UK account of Sir Keir Starmer’s call with Benjamin Netanyahu differed from Israel’s, when asked.

On the frozen arms export licences, a Downing Street spokesman said: “We’ve been consistent in saying that we keep these things under review.

“Clearly, the maintenance of that ceasefire is a priority.”

No 10 could also not say whether the ceasefire may lead to a change in the Government’s position on the suspended licences.

According to the British account of the call, Sir Keir is said to have “reiterated that it was vital to ensure humanitarian aid can now flow uninterrupted into Gaza, to support the Palestinians who desperately need it”.

The UK is also said to stand ready “to do everything it can to support a political process, which should also lead to a viable and sovereign Palestinian state”.

The call between the two leaders comes as the fragile ceasefire has prompted an influx of aid into Gaza, where people are on the verge of famine.

Israel has meanwhile launched a military operation in the other Palestinian territory, the West Bank.

The strike against militants in the city of Jenin is said to have killed at least eight people and wounded 35, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.