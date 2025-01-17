House of Commons Strangers’ Bar will close from Monday after spiking incident
Security and safety arrangements will be reviewed.
A bar on the UK parliamentary estate will close while security arrangements are reviewed after an allegation of spiking.
Strangers’ Bar, a regular haunt for MPs and parliamentary staff, will close from Monday, a House of Commons spokesperson said.
It is not usually open on Fridays or over the weekend.
“Strangers’ Bar will close from Monday 20 January while security and safety arrangements are reviewed.
“The safety of everyone on the estate remains a key priority of both Houses,” the spokesperson said.
The branch of the GMB union that represents MPs’ staff said the closure was “very encouraging”.
“This is a very encouraging step. The House authorities have a duty of care for the whole parliamentary community, but this is especially important for MPs’ staff, given the vulnerabilities we face with power dynamics,” GMB branch chairwoman Jenny Symmons said.
“The GMB will be following this review and the outcomes closely.”
Police are investigating after Scotland Yard received reports of an incident on January 7.
A woman, a parliamentary researcher, alerted security and staff in Parliament’s Strangers’ Bar to her drink having been tampered with, according to Politico, which first reported the incident.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer found the reported spiking “incredibly concerning”, No 10 has said.