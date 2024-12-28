UK demands independent investigation into Azerbaijan Airlines crash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The UK has called for an independent investigation into the downing of an Azerbaijani plane thought to have been caused by a Russian missile.

President Vladimir Putin apologised “for the fact that the tragic incident occurred in Russian airspace” during a call with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev on Saturday.

In an official statement, the Kremlin said Russian air defences had been firing in the vicinity of Grozny, the regional capital of the Russian republic of Chechnya, at the time the Azerbaijan Airlines plane passed through the area.

But Mr Putin stopped short of admitting Russian responsibility for the crash, which killed 38 people.

A spokesperson for the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said: “Our thoughts are with all those affected by this incident, including the family and friends of those who have died.

“President Putin’s statement fails to recognise that the reckless and irresponsible actions of the Russian state pose an acute and direct threat to the interests and national security of other states.

“We call for a full and independent investigation.”

Both US officials and an Azerbaijani minister have blamed the crash on Russian air defences responding to a Ukrainian drone attack.

The aircraft had been travelling from Azerbaijan’s capital, Baku, to Grozny when it turned towards Kazakhstan, where it subsequently crashed after reportedly being refused permission to land in Russia.

Some of the 29 passengers and crew who survived the crash told Azerbaijani media that they heard loud noises on the aircraft as it was circling over Grozny.

Mr Aliyev’s office said the Azerbaijani President had told Mr Putin the crash had been caused by “external physical and technical interference”, but did not explicitly blame Russia for the crash.

The Kremlin said Russia had launched a criminal probe into the incident, assisted by “relevant services” from Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.