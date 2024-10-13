Strictly’s Katya and Wynne address ‘midriff’ moment as welfare team checks in

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



A welfare team has checked in on Strictly pairing Katya Jones and Wynne Evans after she was seen on camera pushing the opera singer’s hand from her midriff and no further action is planned, the PA news agency understands.

During Saturday night’s instalment of the popular BBC One show, a moment between the pair seen on camera showed Jones, 35, pushing away opera singer Evans’ hand from her midriff.

The pair later apologised in a video posted to Evans’ Instagram page, saying they were “just messing around in the Clauditorium on Saturday night and just want to say sorry. It was a silly joke”.

A caption alongside their apology said they “really are amazing friends” and added that the “high 5’s is a running joke”, after another moment on Saturday night appeared to show Jones not wanting to high five her celebrity partner.

A Strictly source told the PA News agency: “Wynne and Katya have confirmed that their interactions in the Clauditorium were silly jokes they had planned together and have apologised to anyone who may have misinterpreted them.

“They addressed them on Wynne’s Instagram, where their apology can be found.

“Katya would like to clarify further that she was not offended by Wynne and was not made to feel uncomfortable in the least.

“The welfare team have checked in on the pair and there are no further actions planned.”

The couple scored 34 for their tango to Abba’s Money, Money, Money during Saturday night’s show.

Strictly returned in September this year for its 20th anniversary with a new cast of celebrities and some changes, including the presence of chaperones “at all times” during rehearsals.

The chaperones followed a review launched by the corporation after Sherlock actress Amanda Abbington made complaints about her 2023 Strictly professional dance partner Giovanni Pernice.

The BBC last month apologised to Abbington, saying in a statement: “We have assessed the complaints and we have upheld some, but not all, of the complaints made.

“We want to apologise to Amanda Abbington and to thank her for coming forward and taking part. We know this would not have been an easy thing to do.”