Mick Jagger backs Kamala Harris for US president as he urges Americans to vote

Sir Mick Jagger has thrown his support behind Kamala Harris as he urged Americans to vote in the presidential election.

The Rolling Stones frontman, 81, said his children would be voting for the Democratic presidential nominee in an Instagram post shared before election day on Tuesday.

Alongside photos of him with six of his eight children, he wrote: “Don’t forget to vote – Jagger kids are voting for Kamala.”

One photo shows Sir Mick joined by his four daughters – Karis, Jade, Elizabeth and Georgia May – while another sees him with two of his sons James and Lucas.

The Rolling Stones have previously criticised former US president and current Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump for using their songs You Can’t Always Get What You Want and Start Me Up during his rallies.

Ms Harris has harnessed star power as she focuses on battleground states in her bid for the White House with Beyonce, Eminem and Bruce Springsteen among those to have appeared at her campaign events.

Pop superstars including Taylor Swift and Madonna are also among those to throw their support behind her.

In the final weekend ahead of election day, Ms Harris stopped into Saturday Night Live in New York City to give herself a pep talk.

The presidential hopeful appeared as the “mirror image” of herself alongside actress Maya Rudolph, who reprised her role impersonating the vice president, during the show’s cold open.

Ms Harris is expected to spend Monday in Pennsylvania, whose 19 electoral votes offer the largest prize among the states expected to determine the electoral college outcome.

Her day will end with a late-night rally in Philadelphia with stars including Lady Gaga and Oprah Winfrey due to attend.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump plans four rallies in three states including North Carolina and in Pennsylvania.