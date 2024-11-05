Beyonce channels Pamela Anderson for election day music video

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Beyonce donned Pamela Anderson’s red Baywatch swimsuit as she encouraged US citizens to go out to vote in the American presidential election.

The US singer, who backed Kamala Harris in the race to the White House before the polls opened on Tuesday, posted a rare music video to her Cowboy Carter single Bodyguard.

The clip, titled Beywatch, takes its name from the lifeguard series starring Anderson and shows 43-year-old Beyonce holding a toy gun with a flag saying “vote”.

She also appears to be wearing the black sleek clothes, a nod to Barb Wire, which Anderson wore when she played the superhero during the 1996 film of the same name.

Anderson shared an Instagram story of the post, with a love heart emoji, and joked “Don’t call me Bey”.

Beyonce has previously told GQ magazine that she did not make music videos for Renaissance or Cowboy Carter as she sees them as a “distraction from the quality of the voice and the music”.

The new two-and-a-half-minute clip also made reference to Halloween with white text at the end saying “Happy Beylloween” then “Vote”.

Eminem, Taylor Swift and Bruce Springsteen are among the celebrities who have backed Ms Harris, the Democrat nominee and current vice president.

Beyonce appeared at a rally for Ms Harris last month and told the audience: “For all the men and women in this room, and watching around the country, we need you.”

She added she was “here as a mother,” to talk about how her children would see “the sacrifices made so we can witness the strength of a woman … reimagining what leadership is”.