Reverend who called for Welby to quit ‘pleased’ he has taken ‘responsibility’

A reverend behind the petition calling on the Archbishop of Canterbury to resign said he is pleased Justin Welby has been able to “take responsibility” for his role in the John Smyth abuse scandal.

Mr Welby announced his resignation on Tuesday afternoon, following days of pressure after a damning review into the late barrister, who has been deemed the most prolific abuser associated with the Church of England.

The independent Makin Review concluded that Smyth might have been brought to justice while he was alive, had the archbishop formally alerted authorities in 2013.

He’s terminated other people’s ministries for safeguarding failings, and I don’t see there was any alternative than him doing the same himself Reverend Dr Ian Paul

Reverend Dr Ian Paul, associate minister at St Nic’s Church, Nottingham, told the PA news agency: “If I’m pleased about anything it’s that Justin has taken himself at his own words. I’ve never been interested in picking on somebody or tokenism or scapegoating.

“Justin himself said that he took full responsibility and when he’s talked about other organisations like the BBC at the time of the Savile scandal, he said if an organisation makes these errors, then the leaders must take responsibility and that’s the measure he’s applied to other people.

Dr Paul started the petition with Reverend Robert Thompson, vicar of St Mary’s, Kilburn and St James’, West Hampstead, and Reverend Marcus Walker, rector of St Bartholomew The Great in the City of London, who are all members of the General Synod – the church’s parliament.

He said he had been left “deeply saddened” by the situation.

“I’m not thrilled at all, I’m deeply saddened. I’m saddened that this episode has come up, I’m grieved for the victims, the survivors and that they’ve had to go through this again.

“I think it’s very sad that this whole episode has happened, I think it’s sad that the Makin Report had to happen, and I think it’s sad that it’s taken so long for meaningful action to take place.

“I’m deeply sad I think it’s going to cause all sorts of problems, but my hope and my prayer is that this is the first step towards the kind of cultural change in senior leadership that the Makin Review is pointing us towards.”

Speaking before the announcement, Dr Paul said Mr Welby had lost the community’s faith in his leadership.

Dr Paul questioned Mr Welby’s integrity after the Makin Review concluded that Smyth, a prolific abuser associated with the Church of England, might have faced justice had Mr Welby formally alerted authorities in 2013.

Smyth, who was a lay reader and led Christian summer camps, died aged 75 in Cape Town in 2018 while under investigation by Hampshire Police, and was “never brought to justice for the abuse”, the review published last week said.

Dr Paul previously criticised Mr Welby’s decision to remain Archbishop of Canterbury.

He said: “Justin said that he wants to see the changes to safeguarding practice, but he can’t do that if he’s lost the trust of clergy and if he’s lost the trust of the survivors particularly.

“He should have cleared his diary and met with the survivors. He promised he would, and he hasn’t done it. How can he, with integrity, say he’s the person who can deliver the changes we need?

“He hasn’t got the confidence of the people he needs to have the confidence of.”

Mr Welby had previously apologised, but stated that he would not resign, following the review’s publication last week.

In a statement on Tuesday, he announced he had sought permission from the King to resign as Archbishop of Canterbury.

“The Makin Review has exposed the long-maintained conspiracy of silence about the heinous abuses of John Smyth,” Mr Welby said.

“When I was informed in 2013 and told that police had been notified, I believed wrongly that an appropriate resolution would follow.

“It is very clear that I must take personal and institutional responsibility for the long and retraumatising period between 2013 and 2024.”