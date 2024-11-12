What the papers say – November 12
Here are the UK’s biggest stories leading Tuesday’s headlines.
Mounting pressure on Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby over his handling of a child abuse scandal leads Tuesday’s newspapers.
The Daily Express, The Times and the Daily Mail all splash on a senior bishop’s call for Mr Welby to step down after a damning report concluded his failure to act meant a “prolific” abuser was never brought to justice.
Meanwhile, a survivor tells the Daily Telegraph that in failing to act, the archbishop put his reputation over the plight of abused children.
Metro reports a petition to remove Mr Welby from the Church of England’s top job has amassed more than 6,500 signatures overnight.
The Guardian leads on the assisted dying legislation’s “strict” safeguards for protecting patients.
The Financial Times reports that EU countries may need to spend more on defence as Donald Trump’s return from the White House puts pressure on Brussels to boost military investment.
Water bills must rise to tackle illegal sewage spills, Water Minister Emma Hardy tells the i.
In sporting news, The Sun and the Daily Mirror both report on Gary Lineker’s decision to leave Match of the Day. The ex-England star and longtime host will quit the programme at the end of the season but will stay at the BBC for another 18 months to anchor its 2026 World Cup coverage.
Lastly, the Daily Star focuses on Premier League referee David Coote’s suspension after a video surfaced of him allegedly making derogatory comments about Liverpool’s former manager.