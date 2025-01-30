Suicide prevention charity for under 35s launches emergency funding appeal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A suicide prevention charity for people under the age of 35 has launched an emergency funding appeal after warning it may have to cut back on its services amid financial pressures.

Papyrus was set up 28 years ago but according to the charity, demand has surged since it extended its helpline to a 24 hour service in the summer of 2023.

There has been an 86% jump in the number of contacts received through text and email, it said.

Regrettably, an unforeseen reduction in the voluntary revenue we receive means we are now facing real challenges in the way we deliver our vital services Ged Flynn, Papyrus

In 2024, Papyrus estimates the number of young people seeking help through its webchat service also surged by 66%.

Ged Flynn, chief executive of Papyrus, said: “Nothing is more important in life than keeping our children and young people safe.

“We are here every minute of every hour, 365 days of the year, giving hope to those who are struggling with thoughts of suicide.

“We are only able to do this thanks to the incredible generosity of the public. Quite simply, donations and fundraising underpin everything we do.

“Regrettably, an unforeseen reduction in the voluntary revenue we receive means we are now facing real challenges in the way we deliver our vital services.”

According to Papyrus, suicide is the main cause of death in young people under the age of 35 in the UK, with 1,796 people in this age group taking their own life in 2022.

The charity has now launched a JustGiving appeal in a bid to raise £440,000, which it claims would allow it to continue operating normally.

Mr Flynn added: “No child or young person deserves to be alone with thoughts of suicide. Our work shines a ray of hope into the darkness.

“Suicides devastate families and friendships, shatter schools and shake the very foundations of our local communities. Every life lost is a tragic waste and yet we believe many young suicides can be prevented.

“Everyone has a role to play and with your generosity Papyrus will be able to continue our work, which is far from done.

“Suicide rates remain stubbornly high and somehow we must overcome the obstacles we face, find the money we need and help our children and young people to choose life.”