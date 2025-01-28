Two arrested after Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Sigourney Weaver play
The Alien star is currently performing in a production of the Tempest in the West End.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Two people have been arrested after Just Stop Oil protesters disrupted a West End production of The Tempest starring Sigourney Weaver.
The environmentalist group said on Monday that protesters had taken to the stage at the Theatre Royal in Drury Lane, with footage posted online of the pair carrying a sign that said “over 1.5 degrees is a global shipwreck”.
Mother-of-three Hayley Walsh, 42, from Nottingham, and mechanical engineer Richard Weir, 60, from Tynemouth, North Tyneside, set off a confetti cannon, announcing: “We’ll have to stop the show ladies and gentlemen, sorry”, to boos and cheers from the crowd.
Their sign refers to attempts to limit global warming to 1.5C and reduce the impact of climate change.
Last year was the warmest on record globally and the first full year when the average temperature exceeded 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.
Alien star Weaver, 75, was escorted off stage before the protesters were ushered away.
On Tuesday the Metropolitan Police said officers had arrived at the venue after the campaigners had left.
Two people, a 42-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man, were arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of aggravated trespass after attending a central London police station.
Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting CAD 2453/28JAN, or contact the force on X @MetCC.