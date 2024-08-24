Soggy start to August Bank Holiday weekend

Support truly

A soggy start to the August Bank Holiday weekend has brought downpours and disappointing temperatures.

Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst described it as an “unsettled start” to the weekend with outbreaks of heavy rain across central and southern parts.

It will remain “changeable” for the rest of the weekend and into Bank Holiday Monday for some.

The mix of sunshine and showers, with some sunny periods in the south later in the weekend, comes as Storm Lilian leaves behind some scattered downpours in northern and western areas.

The storm has brought strong winds exceeding 70mph to northern parts of England and Wales and travel disruption, including axed flights.

Mr Dewhurst described it as “a wet picture that is slowly improving” with bright spells and there will be frequent showers across parts of Northern Ireland and western parts of Scotland with a breezy day around the coasts.

He added that sun lovers will find it “quite cool for the time of year” with the temperatures reaching around 19-20C, which are “a little (below) where they should be for the time of year, so if you are stuck under the cloud and the rain it will be disappointing for the afternoon”.

Earlier National Rail said “severe weather” had blocked lines between Beverley and Scarborough, causing trains to be “cancelled, revised or delayed by up to 30 minutes”.

A landslip between Honiton and Axminster had also blocked lines, triggering a notice to passengers of potential disruption as “trains may be cancelled or revised”.

Wet weather overnight caused delays to the opening day of racing at the Manx Grand Prix.

Organisers delayed road closures by more than an hour to allow further time for the roads to dry out and they also said Manx Utilities had to deal with the issue in Union Mills.

On Friday evening, Leeds Festival organisers confirmed the BBC Radio 1 stage and the brand-new Aux stage would not reopen for scheduled performances on Saturday or Sunday, which were expected to feature stars including Jorja Smith, Teddy Swims, and The Wombats.

The decision came as “mother nature has played her part”, they said.

Dan Holley, deputy chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “Beyond Saturday, many southern and eastern areas will be largely fine and dry through the remainder of the long weekend, with temperatures initially below average but recovering a little by Monday.

“However, it will remain cooler with more cloud and occasional rain or showers in more northwestern areas, with some heavy rain likely on Sunday in parts of Northern Ireland, south-west Scotland, north-west England and North Wales.

“This may also be accompanied by some fairly brisk winds at times.”