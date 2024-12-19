Cabinet minister hints at ‘strong set’ of new Labour peers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A Cabinet minister has hinted that a “strong set” of Labour peers could be appointed to boost the party’s representation in the House of Lords.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds was asked whether former Downing Street chief of staff Sue Gray could return as a minister amid reports she may be among a raft of new Labour peers to be appointed.

“Decisions about Government are for the Prime Minister, not for me, but I would be really pleased – speculation at this stage – to see a really strong set of people come into the House of Lords to help the Government deliver on its agenda,” Mr Reynolds told broadcasters.

Sue Gray could be among 30 new Labour peers to be appointed on Thursday, The Sun reported.

Ms Gray was replaced by Morgan McSweeney earlier this year after weeks of infighting.

Former Labour MPs Thangam Dobbonaire, Julie Elliott, Lyn Brown and Kevin Brennan are also set to be given peerages, according to the newspaper.

The House of Lords has some 800 members, most being life peers.

Since coming to power, Labour has started to enact reforms of the House of Lords promised in its election manifesto, including stripping out the remaining places for hereditary peers reserved in the upper chamber.

Adding more Labour peers would boost the party’s representation.

Labour has 187 peers compared to 273 from the Conservative Party.

The Liberal Democrats have 78 and there are 184 crossbench peers.