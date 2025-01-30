Bird flu ‘covid of poultry industry’ MPs hear, as farmers told to stay vigilant

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Farmers and bird keepers have been told to remain vigilant following an outbreak of bird flu, as MPs heard the virus is the “covid of the poultry industry”.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) confirmed that a person in the West Midlands contracted avian influenza earlier this week, following “close and prolonged contact with a large number of infected birds”.

The case is one of only seven seen in the UK since 2021 and the risk to the wider public is “very low”, the agency has said.

In the Commons, farming minister Daniel Zeichner said it was rare for the disease to infect humans and the person infected with the virus was making a complete recovery.

He said: “Avian influenza is once again posing a threat to both kept and wild birds across the country, and supporting bird keepers, the public and conservation bodies to manage and prepare for avian influenza continues to be one of our main priorities.”

“All bird keepers are urged to remain vigilant, to take action to protect their birds from avian influenza. Scrupulous biosecurity by all bird keepers at all times is essential to protect the health and welfare of flocks,” he added.

In an urgent question on avian influenza, shadow farming minister Victoria Atkins raised concerns about the mental and economic impacts the flu can have on farmers, with more than a million birds having been culled at one of the country’s largest egg farms.

She said: “This is a very difficult time for bird keepers and farmers, and particularly those whose birds have died or been culled, including of course all who have had to upend their flocks, move them inside.”

Ms Atkins also asked whether there would be any impact on the supply of eggs in supermarkets.

Responding, Mr Zeichner said: “Although she is absolutely right to raise the point that it was a significant and large producer that was affected, we are confident that supply is secure.”

He reiterated the only people at risk are those who “are in very, very close proximity” with birds.

Conservative former minister Sir John Whittingdale, who represents Maldon, said: “Does the minister accept that avian influenza represents an existential threat to businesses like Kelly Turkeys in my constituency? Paul Kelly has called this the covid of the poultry industry.

“And would he accept that like covid, it is likely that the only way forward is going to be vaccination?”

Mr Zeichner replied: “(Sir John) raises an important point and it’s certainly something that we consider, but he will also be aware that involves international trade issues which are significant, but as we look forward into this world where we seem to have more and more of these kind of cases it’s certainly something we keep under consideration.”

Liberal Democrat spokesperson Danny Chambers said the outbreak is “hugely stressful” for farmers and businesses, and asked what the minster is doing to “ensure compensation and support is given to farmers quickly”.

Mr Zeichner replied: “He’s absolutely right, which is why the compensation scheme is in place and is working, but we absolutely recognise the pressures on people and the affect on their mental health.”

Earlier in the session, the minister named several areas where an order has been given for poultry to be kept inside, as part of measures to stop the spread of the disease.

They include the East Riding of Yorkshire, Lincolnshire, Norfolk, Suffolk, North Yorkshire, Shropshire and the cities of York and Kingston upon Hull.

“We, together with the devolved governments, will be closely monitoring the need to extend mandatory housing to other areas of the country,” Mr Zeichner added.

The infected person acquired the virus on a farm where birds were infected with the DI.2 genotype – one of the viruses known to be circulating in birds in the UK this season, the UKHSA said.

The case was picked up as part of routine surveillance for bird flu in the UK, though everyone in contact with the individual and those at highest risk of exposure “have been offered antiviral treatment”, the agency added.